CRESWELL JULY 4TH PARADE & FIREWORKS

The Fourth of July is the most energetic day of the year in Creswell with crowd-pleasing annual traditions and celebrations of the red, white and blue. There will be a delicious pancake breakfast to start the morning which is then followed by the classic Independence Day parade and a military flyover. Bring chairs to sit along the curbs and bags for collecting candy. Vendors, food and live music are offered at Holt Park. The Fourth of July celebration concludes with a traditional fireworks show at dusk.

Creswell 4th of July Celebration 2026The Place to be to Celebrate 250! We invite residents and guests to participate in the parade or be a vendor at the park. Printable parade info here and printable vendor information here.Schedule of events:

The 250th Birthday of our United States Independence Day Parade - 11 a.m. (Parade Route Map here)

Military Flyover TBD

Use #AFFlyover

Vendors, Food & Live Music 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Harry Holt Park)

6:00 pm Live Band Coupe de Ville (Harry Holt Park)Fireworks at dusk

Park Entertainment Schedule (times are tentative):

8:00-10:00am Pancake Breakfast by New Hope Baptist Church

9:00-11:00 am Richie G & MA Beat Duo

1:15pm TBA

1:30-3:30pm Rock 'N Rewind Band (Rock & Blues)

6:00pm- 9:00 pm Coupe De Ville Band

