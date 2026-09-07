Cribbage Night
Cribbage Night
Calling all cribbage people ... and those who want to become cribbage people! Join us Thursday, September 17th at Tallman Brewing for our January cribbage night! $5 to buy in and play!
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
$5 Buy In
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com