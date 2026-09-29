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Cribbage Night at Tallman Brewing

Cribbage Night at Tallman Brewing

$5 buy in. Game play starts at 6:30 SHARP! Arrive early to sign up. Seasoned players and newbies welcome! If you would like to learn how to play, please text 541-509-8180 to arrange for a few early games.

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
$5
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Lebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/events