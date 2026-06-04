Cristalino Lodge: Rich Hoyer in Brazil
Cristalino Lodge: Rich Hoyer in Brazil
Brazil’s Cristalino Lodge is in the southeastern Amazonian rainforest. It has become the prime location in Brazil for birders and nature enthusiasts.
Rich Hoyer has been working as a professional birding tour leader for WINGS for the past 29 years. He leads tours to such exciting locations as Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Mexico, and Jamaica, but he also looks forward to his annual tours that explore the beauty and diversity of his home state.
Campbell Community Center
$15-$25
07:00 PM - 08:30 AM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Coast to Cascades Bird Alliance
debbie@ccbirdalliance.org
Campbell Community Center
155 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5318
campbellcenter@eugene-or.gov