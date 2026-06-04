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Cristalino Lodge: Rich Hoyer in Brazil

Cristalino Lodge: Rich Hoyer in Brazil

Brazil’s Cristalino Lodge is in the southeastern Amazonian rainforest. It has become the prime location in Brazil for birders and nature enthusiasts.

Rich Hoyer has been working as a professional birding tour leader for WINGS for the past 29 years. He leads tours to such exciting locations as Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Mexico, and Jamaica, but he also looks forward to his annual tours that explore the beauty and diversity of his home state.

Campbell Community Center
$15-$25
07:00 PM - 08:30 AM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coast to Cascades Bird Alliance
debbie@ccbirdalliance.org
https://ccbirdalliance.org/
Campbell Community Center
155 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5318
campbellcenter@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/campbellcenter