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CROW- Spring Dance Showcase

CROW- Spring Dance Showcase

C.R.O.W. presents a spectacular celebration of the beautiful world of dance! Featuring youth and adults performing a variety of dance genres including ballet, tap, hip hop, contemporary, musical theatre, and much more. Also featuring the hilarious World Famous Tutu Dads and new works by the Flight and Jr. Flight Dance Teams. Special guest artists will take the stage, and the audience will be dazzled by the musicality, heart, soul, love, and joy shared by performers of all ages.

Florence Events Center
$14.00 | $19.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets
Florence Events Center
715 Quince St.
Florence, Oregon 97439
(541) 997-1994
www.lastresortplayers.com/