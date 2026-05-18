Dance Student Spotlight
Dance Student Spotlight
Join us for an energetic and engaging evening of dance created by UO Dance students. It includes works by six featured choreographers, two works that were created collaboratively, and a dance film. The concert is an exploration of the intensity of emotions young artists navigate across their communities and lived experiences, incorporating themes of nostalgia, love, energy, and grief. It is a journey that vividly portrays a breadth of human experience through the voice of a new generation of dance artists.
Dougherty Dance Theatre
GA $10, Students $5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Artist Group Info
somdnews@uoregon.edu
Dougherty Dance Theatre
1484 University StreetEugene , Oregon 97403