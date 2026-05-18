Dance Student Spotlight

Join us for an energetic and engaging evening of dance created by UO Dance students. It includes works by six featured choreographers, two works that were created collaboratively, and a dance film. The concert is an exploration of the intensity of emotions young artists navigate across their communities and lived experiences, incorporating themes of nostalgia, love, energy, and grief. It is a journey that vividly portrays a breadth of human experience through the voice of a new generation of dance artists.