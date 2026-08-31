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Dare and Derriere: NIGHTFALL in Portland

Dare and Derriere: NIGHTFALL in Portland

Discover what lurks in the shadows with Dare and Derriere: NIGHTFALL! Don your most elegant goth attire and witness high-flying aerial acrobatics performed by death-defying vampires, seductive succubi, long-limbed creepy crawlies, mysterious cryptids, and other creatures of the night. Are you afraid of the dark?

Dare and Derriere is a circus burlesque show unlike any other and an experience not to be missed. What's more, we'll have vendors with specialty wares as well as custom cocktails from the Alberta Rose bar!

This show is ASL Interpreted!

Accessibility matters to our production. The venue is fully ADA accessible with several ADA accessible restrooms. All general admission is seated; ADA seating accommodations are available. Please contact the venue with further accessibility questions.

For updates and more information, visit dareandderriere.com

Alberta Rose Theatre
$28-55
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dare and Derriere
saradoesaerial@gmail.com
https://sarajamesaerial.com/dareandderriere
Alberta Rose Theatre
3000 NE Alberta St.
Portland, Oregon 97211
503.719.6055
https://albertarosetheatre.com/