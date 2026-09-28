Dark Fae Market
Dark Fae Market
A dark and spooky (but not too spooky) Fairy and fantasy themed event. With live actors, music, trading blankets, fairy and wizard storytellers, all-ages trick or treating, a horror themed live radio show and so much more!
DND Live Show
Games
Crafts
Vendors
Performers
Dark Fantasy Art show/contest with public voting (no AI. all local artists)
and More!
Entry: $5.00 – $10.00
For more information, please visit the website at https://pixiepanicmarket.com/
Lane Events Center
Entry: $5.00 – $10.00
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Lane Events Center
796 W 13th Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97402
541.682.4292