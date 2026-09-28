Dark Fae Market

A dark and spooky (but not too spooky) Fairy and fantasy themed event. With live actors, music, trading blankets, fairy and wizard storytellers, all-ages trick or treating, a horror themed live radio show and so much more!

DND Live Show

Games

Crafts

Vendors

Performers

Dark Fantasy Art show/contest with public voting (no AI. all local artists)

and More!

Entry: $5.00 – $10.00

For more information, please visit the website at https://pixiepanicmarket.com/

