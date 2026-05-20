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DEMA African Dance Ensemble

DEMA African Dance Ensemble

Dema is a dynamic celebration of African culture, particularly from the region of Ghana. Faculty member Habib Idrussu directs this ensemble in community performances, lecture demonstrations, master classes and a final performance in the Dougherty Dance Theatre. Habib was recently named as one of the chiefs of the Dagbamba tribe in Ghana. The Paramount Chief gave him the title of "Yeni Malizali Naa," which means "rescuer," "problem-solver," "preserver," in recognition of his status as someone working to preserve and rescue lost elements of the Dagbambon culture. Students campus- wide are invited to participate in Dema.

Dougherty Dance Theatre
GA $10, Students $5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu
Dougherty Dance Theatre
1484 University Street
Eugene , Oregon 97403