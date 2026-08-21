Desert Hollow Concert
Desert Hollow Concert
Desert Hollow live in concert on Sunday, September 13, at 7pm. Admission is $20.
Come to Yachats for a wonderful evening with Desert Hollow, a traveling folk/americana duo from Maui, Hawaii, known for blending old-timey country folk, bluegrass harmonies, and genre-bending influences into a “music for the folks” sound.
Yachats Community Presbyterian Church
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Polly Plumb Productions
(541) 547-3205
Artist Group Info
pcmpho@gmail.com
Yachats Community Presbyterian Church
360 SW Lee St.Yachats, Oregon 97498
(541) 547-3400