Dia De Muertos

Sun, Nov 01| Newport Performing Arts Center

Come together to honor and remember our loved ones through art, music, dance, and Latin American traditions. This free event is open to everyone. Bring your family and friends and join us as we celebrate life, remember those we love, and keep our traditions alive.

Time & Location

Nov 01, 2026, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive St, Newport, OR 97365, USA

Day of the Dead Celebration

Join Arcoíris Cultural and Ballet Folklórico Oregon Coast for a free community celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Sunday, November 1 at 4 PM at the Newport Performing Arts Center.

Come together to honor and remember our loved ones through art, music, dance, and Latin American traditions. The celebration will feature a community altar created by local artist Miguel Martínez, Mexican and Aztec dance performances, Andean music, Mariachi, traditional pan de muerto and drinks, local artisans and businesses, and community resources.

Enjoy our Catrín and Catrinas contest, with prizes for participants, and experience an afternoon filled with culture, tradition, and community. Guests are welcome to bring a photo or offering for a loved one who has passed away to include on the community altar.

This free event is open to everyone. Bring your family and friends and join us!

