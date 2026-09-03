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Discovery West PorchFest

Discovery West PorchFest

One day. Three stages. Six bands. Endless memories.

The 2nd Annual Discovery West PorchFest is back—bringing more toe-tapping tunes, great food and drink, stunning open homes, and live music throughout the neighborhood. Join us Saturday, September 12 from 4–9pm for a roving mini music festival that celebrates community, connection, and the joy of live music.

More information: discoverywestbend.com/porchfest

Discovery Corner
Free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Discovery Corner
1125 NW Ochoa Drive
Bend , Oregon