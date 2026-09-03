One day. Three stages. Six bands. Endless memories.

The 2nd Annual Discovery West PorchFest is back—bringing more toe-tapping tunes, great food and drink, stunning open homes, and live music throughout the neighborhood. Join us Saturday, September 12 from 4–9pm for a roving mini music festival that celebrates community, connection, and the joy of live music.

More information: discoverywestbend.com/porchfest