Dive-in Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Enjoy a spooky dive-in movie night indoors at Willamalane Park Swim Center! Enjoy a themed recreation swim and watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” from the pool. This event does not require advance registration; just drop by. Regular admission rates apply. See all of Willamalane’s Halloween events at willamalane.org/halloween

The Dive-in Movie is presented by Lithia Toyota of Springfield and sponsored by OCCU and Springfield Utility Board.

