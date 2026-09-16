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Dive-in Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas

dive-in movie coco fall 2025 halloween at willamalane park swim center

Dive-in Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Enjoy a spooky dive-in movie night indoors at Willamalane Park Swim Center! Enjoy a themed recreation swim and watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” from the pool. This event does not require advance registration; just drop by. Regular admission rates apply. See all of Willamalane’s Halloween events at willamalane.org/halloween

The Dive-in Movie is presented by Lithia Toyota of Springfield and sponsored by OCCU and Springfield Utility Board.

Willamalane Park Swim Center
$4-$13
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Recreation District
https://www.willamalane.org/
Willamalane Park Swim Center
1276 G St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-736-4080
https://www.willamalane.org/facilities/willamalane_park_swim_center/index.php