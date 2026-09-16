Dive-in Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Dive-in Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Enjoy a spooky dive-in movie night indoors at Willamalane Park Swim Center! Enjoy a themed recreation swim and watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” from the pool. This event does not require advance registration; just drop by. Regular admission rates apply. See all of Willamalane’s Halloween events at willamalane.org/halloween
The Dive-in Movie is presented by Lithia Toyota of Springfield and sponsored by OCCU and Springfield Utility Board.
Willamalane Park Swim Center
$4-$13
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Willamalane Park and Recreation District
Willamalane Park Swim Center
1276 G St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-736-4080