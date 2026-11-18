Sofia was recently hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency – and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. And while they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen. An outrageous comedy about the absurdity – and the danger – of a world where some people’s feelings matter more than others’.

Cast:

Liv Tavernier - Sofia

Marissa Chizum - Eva

Rohan Myers - Jon

Hayden Smith - Howie

Teddy Nelson - Jordan

Sarah Wright - Sofia’s Mother

Katie Colburn - Janie

Mike Hoekstra - Old Man

Jane Treadway - Sofia (Understudy)

Kelcie Meyer - Eva (Understudy)

Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.

Cost is $22 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.