Donor and Volunteer Celebration Night

Our supporters keep Adventure! open and innovative! If you count yourself in that amazing company, you're invited to a free evening of exhibit exploration, fun challenges, and tasty snacks and beverages.

This event is our way of thanking our generous community of supporters and showing you how much we've been able to do thanks to your support these past nine years.

PLEASE RSVP by August 18 to ensure we have enough snacks and beverages. 541-653-9629. Please include your name or the name of your organization, and the number of people you will bring with you.

*This is a 21+ event! Members and donors who wish to include children in their celebrations are invited to attend game night on August 28! Both events are free of charge with RSVP.

