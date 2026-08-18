Douglas County Back to School Bash

Get ready for the biggest Back to School Bash yet! The 2026 Back to School Bash is bringing families, students, educators, and community partners together for an unforgettable day filled with excitement, connection, and celebration. From free school supplies, haircuts, food, and family-friendly activities to live entertainment, community resources, and plenty of fun, this year’s event is designed to spark confidence, inspire learning, and help every student start the school year strong.

Saturday, August 22nd

10am-3pm

Umpqua Community College

What to Expect at the Bash?

Free school supplies

Free haircuts

Free food and ice cream

WOW Truck

Cost-free sports physicals and vaccines

Student Club and Team Showcases and Performances

Dozens of family-friendly activities, games, and prizes for pre-school – college age students

Community resources for families

Hosted by Thrive Umpqua, Aviva Health, Adapt Integrated Health Care, Douglas Education Service District, Roseburg Schools, Cow Creek Tribe, and Umpqua Health

More information: thriveumpqua.com