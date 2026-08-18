Douglas County Back to School Bash
Douglas County Back to School Bash
Get ready for the biggest Back to School Bash yet! The 2026 Back to School Bash is bringing families, students, educators, and community partners together for an unforgettable day filled with excitement, connection, and celebration. From free school supplies, haircuts, food, and family-friendly activities to live entertainment, community resources, and plenty of fun, this year’s event is designed to spark confidence, inspire learning, and help every student start the school year strong.
Saturday, August 22nd
10am-3pm
Umpqua Community College
What to Expect at the Bash?
- Free school supplies
- Free haircuts
- Free food and ice cream
- WOW Truck
- Cost-free sports physicals and vaccines
- Student Club and Team Showcases and Performances
- Dozens of family-friendly activities, games, and prizes for pre-school – college age students
- Community resources for families
Hosted by Thrive Umpqua, Aviva Health, Adapt Integrated Health Care, Douglas Education Service District, Roseburg Schools, Cow Creek Tribe, and Umpqua Health
More information: thriveumpqua.com