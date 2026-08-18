Douglas County Celtic Society Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering

2026 DCCS HIGHLAND GAMES and CLAN GATHERING

Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 - 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.

Location: The Event Center and bottom field of the beautiful Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg (Melrose), Oregon.

Musical performers will be The Argyle Shamrocks, and the Eugene Highlanders bagpipe band.

We have Irish dancers from Blackthorn Academy dancing Both days this year!

There will be fantastic food & vendor booths, the clan tents, and the Oregon State Heavy Athletics Championship taking place all weekend!

Due to the nature of progression, a set schedule for the athletics is not possible for each athletic event. They begin at 9:00 AM and will continue until finished. Caber is always the last event per class.

The Sheaf Toss will take place near the clan village throughout the day, both days, for the clans, vendors, & shoppers to enjoy.

The athletics competition will have the usual 2 events going at same time (i.e. weight over bar and stone toss, etc.) all day, both days.

There will be a spectator area to view the athletics field with up close viewing of all ongoing competitions.

Tickets will be available at admissions only:

$15.00 Adults, $12.00 seniors, and $10.00 kids (5-12) kids under 5 free

Family pass $40.00 (2 adults & 3+ children, ages 5-12)

NO outside alcohol will be permitted on the grounds of this Highland Games

