Douglas County Fair

Possibly the "Best County Fair on Earth". Whether you are planning for the family’s first visit or you are a fair regular, experience a clean, safe fun day where all entertainment from national to local is FREE with your gate admission. Along with all the many friendly people, there is a fantastic midway featuring rides provided by Rainier Amusements, as well as great fair food vendors, commercial vendors and livestock.

Fair hours and information: DouglasCountyFairgroundsInfo