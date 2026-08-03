Douglas County Fair
Douglas County Fair
Possibly the "Best County Fair on Earth". Whether you are planning for the family’s first visit or you are a fair regular, experience a clean, safe fun day where all entertainment from national to local is FREE with your gate admission. Along with all the many friendly people, there is a fantastic midway featuring rides provided by Rainier Amusements, as well as great fair food vendors, commercial vendors and livestock.
Fair hours and information: DouglasCountyFairgroundsInfo
Douglas County Fairgrounds
online or in office; prices vary
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 08, 2026.
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 SW Frear StreetRoseburg, Oregon 97471
541 957 7010
fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us