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Douglas County Fair

Douglas County Fair

Possibly the "Best County Fair on Earth". Whether you are planning for the family’s first visit or you are a fair regular, experience a clean, safe fun day where all entertainment from national to local is FREE with your gate admission. Along with all the many friendly people, there is a fantastic midway featuring rides provided by Rainier Amusements, as well as great fair food vendors, commercial vendors and livestock.

Fair hours and information: DouglasCountyFairgroundsInfo

Douglas County Fairgrounds
online or in office; prices vary
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 08, 2026.
Get Tickets
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 SW Frear Street
Roseburg, Oregon 97471
541 957 7010
fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us
https://www.douglasfairgrounds.com/