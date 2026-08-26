Come celebrate Down To Earth’s 18th Annual Garlic Fest, and peel the love!

We're expecting TWENTY varieties of seed garlic in-store, with plenty of fresh samples for you to taste! Of course, it wouldn’t be Garlic Fest without our famous, fragrant and popular Dangerously Delicious Garlic Blue Cheese dip! Treat yourself to a generous sample, grab a palate-cleansing refreshment and kick start your fall planting with our incredible selection of seed garlic. Available while supplies last.

What's Happening Saturday, September 12:

• Meet Your Farmer: Bernadette & Lucky from Country Joy Farm- 10am-12pm in our garden department!

• Garlic Gadget Demos in the housewares department from 11am-2pm with Paul!

• Wild Coast Brew will be sampling delicious Oregon-made teas from 12-2pm!

• Drawings for great prizes!

• Fresh garlic tastings, samples of dip and refreshments, while supplies last!

• 10% off all seed garlic (Sept 12 & 13)

The store will be most fragrant, friends. We hope you can join us!