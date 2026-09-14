Drag for Dogs & Fabulous Felines

Join Pro-Bone-O on Saturday, October 24th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm for a morning of brunch, bubbly, and amazing performances from the Glamazons! With a delicious brunch catered by Mac's, a no-host full bar featuring drinks for purchase, and a silent auction filled with items from your favorite local businesses, this event is sure to be a good time!

Don’t forget cash to tip your favorite performers! 💸

Tickets are $40!

All ticket proceeds and auction funds raised will directly support Pro-Bone-O's regular clinics for pets of people who are homeless, providing essential medical examinations, vaccinations, medications, and spay/neuter services for these pets in need across Lane County.