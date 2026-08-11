Durant in the City x Plant Based Papi

Join us for an unforgettable collaborative dinner between Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, and Portland Chef Jewan Manuel, better known as Plant Based Papi.

Bringing together Durant's award-winning wines and estate-milled extra virgin olive oils with Chef Manuel's inventive approach to plant-based cooking, the evening celebrates the best of the Pacific Northwest. Guests will enjoy a multi-course menu of elevated and comforting plant-based dishes crafted specifically for the experience. In addition, 20% of the net ticket proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the United States.

The evening will begin with an experiential olive oil tasting on Blockhouse PDX's hidden garden patio, accompanied by Durant estate-grown sparkling wine. Guests will then move into the restaurant's glasshouse dining room, where they will watch Chef Manuel prepare and plate each course in the open-format kitchen while Durant wines are paired to complement every dish.

Tickets are $225 per person, with the event limited to 100 guests.