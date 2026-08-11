© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Durant in the City x Plant Based Papi

Durant in the City x Plant Based Papi

Join us for an unforgettable collaborative dinner between Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, and Portland Chef Jewan Manuel, better known as Plant Based Papi.

Bringing together Durant's award-winning wines and estate-milled extra virgin olive oils with Chef Manuel's inventive approach to plant-based cooking, the evening celebrates the best of the Pacific Northwest. Guests will enjoy a multi-course menu of elevated and comforting plant-based dishes crafted specifically for the experience. In addition, 20% of the net ticket proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the United States.

The evening will begin with an experiential olive oil tasting on Blockhouse PDX's hidden garden patio, accompanied by Durant estate-grown sparkling wine. Guests will then move into the restaurant's glasshouse dining room, where they will watch Chef Manuel prepare and plate each course in the open-format kitchen while Durant wines are paired to complement every dish.

Tickets are $225 per person, with the event limited to 100 guests.

Blockhouse PDX
$225
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Blockhouse PDX
1988 NW 18th Ave
Portland, Oregon 97209