Durant Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting at Zupan’s Markets in Portland

Join Zupan’s Markets at their Burnside location for an afternoon of flavor and discovery with Durant Olive Mill. Led by Durant representative Jeff Rainoldi, this guided tasting will feature a curated selection of estate-milled olive oils, artisan vinegars, wines, and chef-prepared small bites.

Learn how olive oil is produced, what distinguishes exceptional extra virgin olive oil, and how to taste for quality, freshness, and complexity. Through thoughtful pairings, you’ll explore the remarkable relationship between olive oil, vinegar, food, and wine while gaining practical tips you can bring to your own kitchen.