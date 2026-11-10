Join us as East Baptist Church presents Elf, The Musical, Jr.

December 11th @ 7pm, December 12th @ 2pm & 7pm

Tickets: $6 for a single, $10 for 2!

Elf The Musical, Jr is a one-hour family friendly production based on the New Line Cinema Film Written by David Berenbaum and is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, New York, NY.

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music By Matthew Sklar. Lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

