Elf The Musical, Jr
Elf The Musical, Jr
Join us as East Baptist Church presents Elf, The Musical, Jr.
December 11th @ 7pm, December 12th @ 2pm & 7pm
Tickets: $6 for a single, $10 for 2!
Elf The Musical, Jr is a one-hour family friendly production based on the New Line Cinema Film Written by David Berenbaum and is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, New York, NY.
Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music By Matthew Sklar. Lyrics by Chad Beguelin.
East Side Baptist Church
$6 for 1 or 2 for $10
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
East Side Baptist Church
541-654-4568
info@esbaptist.org
East Side Baptist Church
4045 Commercial AveSpringfield, Oregon 97478
541-654-4568
info@esbaptist.org