Elite Dance Company Presents: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES

Lights, camera… DANCE!

Get ready to step into the spotlight as Elite Dance Company brings the magic of the movies to the stage! From iconic characters and unforgettable soundtracks to dramatic moments and laugh-out-loud favorites, this show takes you on a cinematic journey through some of the biggest moments on the silver screen — all through the power of dance.

Grab your popcorn, take your seat, and get ready for a night of music, movement, and movie magic. The cameras are rolling, the stage is set, and Elite Dance Company is ready for its close-up!

Featuring performances by: Flex studios, Kings Krew, Work Dance Co, Rebelle Movement, Rebelle Burlesque, and Moxie Dance Collective

Cue the music. Dim the lights. Let the show begin!