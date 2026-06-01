Eugene Beer Week is back and bigger than ever! Eugene Beer Week is now a registered

501c6 non-profit organization. We have added more days to the schedule this year to allow for two full weekends of fun.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 29th and running through June 7th local breweries, tap houses and retailers have teamed up to offer special beer related events all over the area.

Pick up your Eugene Beer Week bingo card at any participating venue. Visit more venues to earn stamps over the ten days of hop-infused celebrations and collaborations from the best local breweries and beer bars, all leading up to the legendary Sasquatch Brewfest on Saturday, June 6th.

This year the festivities include the Sasquatch Brewfest, beer tastings, brewer's dinners, special releases, a home brew competition. There will be a BEER BINGO card available to keep track of all the venues you visit.

Participating venues and breweries include The Wheel, Ninkasi, Oakshire, Hop Valley, Falling Sky, Claim 52, Alesong, Falling Sky, PLAY, Gratitude, Beergarden, PublicHouse, The Bier Stein, Sasquatch Brewfest, Viking, A Beer Club, Hodgepodge, McMenamins, Oregon BrewLab, Sunriver Oakway, Drop Bear, Crow & Cart, UO Brewing Innovations, Silver Falls, ColdFire, Hot Mamas and others.

Get enough stamps and be entered to win one of 3 grand prize gift packages with tons of beer related swag and gift cards. Join fellow beer enthusiasts for tastings, exclusive brews and special events. Go to eugenebeerweek.org for all the info.