Eugene BRIGHT Parade
Eugene BRIGHT Parade
The 2026 EUGENE BRiGHT Parade showcases the best in illuminated human- and electric-powered art! This year’s theme is KiNDNESS! as our community celebrates choosing kindness, being together and experiencing awe-inspiring moments of joy. We encourage everyone to walk, bike, or use public transit to avoid traffic and parking hassles!
More information: eugenebrightparade.com
Downtown Eugene
Free
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Downtown Eugene
8th Ave. and PearlEugene, Oregon 97401