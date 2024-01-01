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Eugene BRIGHT Parade

Eugene BRIGHT Parade

The 2026 EUGENE BRiGHT Parade showcases the best in illuminated human- and electric-powered art! This year’s theme is KiNDNESS! as our community celebrates choosing kindness, being together and experiencing awe-inspiring moments of joy. We encourage everyone to walk, bike, or use public transit to avoid traffic and parking hassles!

More information: eugenebrightparade.com

Downtown Eugene
Free
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Downtown Eugene
8th Ave. and Pearl
Eugene, Oregon 97401