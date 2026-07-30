Eugene Harlow National Night Out
Eugene Harlow National Night Out
Community National Night Out at the Mohawk McKenzie Grange! Join your neighbors this Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 5pm-7pm for a free family-friendly National Night Out celebration. Come meet local first responders and partners from community organizations, make a pine cone bird feeder, play fun lawn games, and enjoy free hot dogs and ice cream while supplies last. Let's build a safer, stronger community together!
Mohawk McKenzie Grange
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mohawk McKenzie Grange
mohawkmckenzieorgrange@gmail.com
Mohawk McKenzie Grange
3055 Willakenzie Rd.Eugene, Oregon 97401
mohawkmckenzieorgrange@gmail.com