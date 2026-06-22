Eugene Pride

Three entertainment stages with performances throughout the day. Check out the outdoor stage in the food area, the stage in the main performance hall, and the stage in the exhibitor hall.

with performances throughout the day. Check out the outdoor stage in the food area, the stage in the main performance hall, and the stage in the exhibitor hall.

Clothing exchange with Queer Eugene. All attendees who bring a bag of clothing to donate/exchange will receive free raffle tickets .

with Queer Eugene. .

Regulation Station will be a quiet space to decompress. Therapy dogs will be present for most of the day, as well as fidget toys, and comfy seating.

will be a quiet space to decompress. Therapy dogs will be present for most of the day, as well as fidget toys, and comfy seating.

Sober Circle will be located inside the Wheeler Pavilion and will have exhibitors and Bounce Gymnastics for entertainment.

will be located inside the Wheeler Pavilion and will have exhibitors and Bounce Gymnastics for entertainment.

HIV testing will be available and everyone who gets tested will receive free raffle tickets .

will be available and .

Bloodworks Northwest will have their bloodmobile on site for folks to donate blood. Sign up for a spot here.

will have their bloodmobile on site for folks to donate blood. Sign up for a spot here.

Hospitality area for folks who need a snack or bottle of water.

for folks who need a snack or bottle of water.

Veteran's Village

Film Festival

Art Exhibits

The Eugene/Springfield PRIDE Festival showcases 150+ drag queens, musicians, comedians, dancers, poets and other artists who express themselves on our two stages to a crowd of over 13,500 people. PRIDE is Promoting Respect in Diverse Expression (P.R.I.D.E.) for Arts, Culture, and Education for communities and individuals with a diversity of gender identities and sexual orientations.