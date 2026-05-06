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Eugene Tea Festival's 4th Annual Event

Eugene Tea Festival's 4th Annual Event

EUGENE, OR — The 4th annual Eugene Tea Festival moves to a free-to-attend format on Sunday, May 31st from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Held at the Farmers Market Pavilion, the event features interactive tea circles and local artisans, emphasizing accessibility and sustainability for all visitors.

What’s New for 2026:

A Brand New Website: We’ve launched a fresh, easy-to-navigate site for the festival. Head over to eugeneteafestival.org.

Interactive Tea Circles: While there are no formal workshops this year, we’ve added more accessible, interactive tea circles throughout the day.

Bring Your Own Bag: To reduce waste and offer free admission, we will not be providing shopping bags this year.

ADA Parking Available: We have reserved 21 spaces around the venue (W Park St, N Park St, and Oak St.) for ADA parking for attendees. We will have an ADA Parking Crew onsite to assist.

Eugene Tea Festival Gold Sponsor: Blue Lotus Chai is proud to support The Eugene Tea Festival’s mission to make tea more accessible to our community. Come meet the team behind Eugene’s own award-winning masala chai and enjoy complimentary samples of two of our favorite blends.

About Eugene Tea Festival: The Eugene Tea Festival is a non-profit event dedicated to fostering community and tea education in the Eugene-Springfield-River Community.

Farmers Market Pavilion
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eugene Tea Festival
5418449560
madelaine@eugeneteafestival.org
https://eugeneteafestival.org/

Artist Group Info

Madeleine Sisson
madeleine@bluelotuschai.com
Farmers Market Pavilion
85 E 8th Ave
Eugene , Oregon 97401