Everyone Village Community Music Festival

One evening. Live music, local food and drink, and a community coming together for our neighbors.

Join us on site at Everyone Village for a community celebration with lasting impact. Four acts across a full afternoon and evening on the main stage, Eugene's best mobile kitchens, and a family fun zone for all ages. Every ticket supports a community where more than 80 people each night find safety, dignity, and belonging.

The inaugural Everyone Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 10 p.m. Organizers are preparing to welcome more than 2,000 people to the event, which they hope will become an annual Eugene tradition.

More than a music festival, the event is an opportunity to bring the broader community directly into Everyone Village and offer a closer look at the people, programs and partnerships behind the transitional shelter community.

Four bands are scheduled to perform: Joel Chadd, The Gents, Natsukashi Soul and headliner Candy Apple Bleu. The festival will also include food carts, a Kids’ Corner, family activities and information on other nonprofit organizations.

