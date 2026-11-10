Exploding Whale 56th Memorial Celebration

It’s that time of year again, when the community of Florence and cult exploding-whale lovers across the globe memorialize the famous whale occurrence. It happened one fateful afternoon on the shores of Florence, fifty-three years ago, November 12,1970.

A public 56th Anniversary Exploding Whale Memorial celebration is planned Sunday, November 15th. The celebration is open house style, family friendly, a little quirky; a lotta fun. Wearing whaley fun costumes is encouraged too.

More information on our website: www.xplodingwhale.com