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Exploding Whale 56th Memorial Celebration

Exploding Whale 56th Memorial Celebration

It’s that time of year again, when the community of Florence and cult exploding-whale lovers across the globe memorialize the famous whale occurrence. It happened one fateful afternoon on the shores of Florence, fifty-three years ago, November 12,1970.

A public 56th Anniversary Exploding Whale Memorial celebration is planned Sunday, November 15th. The celebration is open house style, family friendly, a little quirky; a lotta fun. Wearing whaley fun costumes is encouraged too.

More information on our website: www.xplodingwhale.com

Bridgeport Market
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Bridgeport Market
75 Harbor St UNIT 100
Florence , Oregon