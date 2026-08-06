Fall Festival Book Sale Donor Hours

Join the Friends & Foundation of the Library for our Fall Festival Book Sale, located in the main meeting room at the Corvallis Library. Come shop for books before, after, or during your visit to the Fall Festival, or just come for the book sale!

We will have over 4000 paperback books for all ages, both fiction and nonfiction, with a wonderful selection of children’s books. Also available will be CDs, DVDs, and puzzles.

Adult book prices will be $3 per book, or 4 for $10. Children’s books will be $2 per book, or 6 for $10. On Sunday, all books will be half price.

If you have donated $20 or more to the Friends and Foundation in the past year, you can take advantage of our early entrance hours. You can donate online before the sale at https://www.cbcplfriendsandfoundation.org/give-now, or donate at the door.