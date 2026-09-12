Fall Fundraiser and Annual Meeting | Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah

A community event for Howard Buford Recreation Area from Friends of Buford Park & Mt Pisgah

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah (FBP) is the STEWARDSHIP organization that works closely with Lane County Parks for trail maintenance, land stewardship and habitat restoration, managing the native plant nursery and mentoring students.

We invite all of you to join the Friends of Buford Park & Mt Pisgah (FBP) on September 24, 2026 for a community celebration recognizing the resilience, interconnectedness, and restoration that define FBP’s work.

