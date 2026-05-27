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Family Fun Day Food Drive

Family Fun Day Food Drive

Come join us for AmeriTitle’s Family Fun Day Food Drive on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Pony Village Mall.

We’re bringing the community together for an afternoon of fun, family, and giving back! Enjoy free food, a dunk tank, face painting, Jump for Fun, and a fire truck, all while helping support our local food bank, Coos Food Cupboard.

We encourage everyone attending to bring non-perishable food items to donate. Every donation will stay local and help families right here in our community.

Pony Village Mall
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Pony Village Mall
1611 Virginia Ave Suite 109
North Bend, Oregon