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Family Peace Day

Family Peace Day

A community gathering to commemorate victims of atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in 1945. All ages are welcome to participate in these hands on activities to promote peace and understanding. The event will include origami, music, and children’s story time.
This is a partnership with Corvallis Hiroshima Nagasaki Commemoration Committee.

Corvallis Museum and Cultural Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Benton County Historical Society
education@bentoncountymuseums.org
Corvallis Museum and Cultural Center
411 SW Second St
Corvallis, Oregon 97330
education@bentoncountymuseums.org
https://bentoncountymuseums.org/events/history-off-the-clock/