Fermata Ballet Performance

Fermata Ballet Collective joins Adventure! Children’s Museum for a short performance with a fun interactive mini-class for kids!

Event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

FBC's mission is to diversify ballet by challenging traditional norms and creating new, liberated pathways within the dance experience.

Through free community classes, choreographic workshops, professional development opportunities, and original performances, we center personal story, identity, and transformation within the collective.

Our work invites audiences and artists alike to imagine a more expansive, accessible, and truthful future for dance.

This event is included with your museum admission ($7) or membership at no additional cost.