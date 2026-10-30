Fermata - The Giving Gala

Dress to impress on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 6 pm for The Giving Gala, a special performance and fundraising event in support of Fermata Ballet Collective’s 2026–27 season. Gala admission sustains our artists, programs, and ongoing work throughout the year. We offer tickets at a sliding scale starting at $15-40 for general admission to make this event accessible, or boost your experience by selecting from one of our tiered ticket packages. We invite you into our community for an immersive evening celebrating our renowned 2026 works, featuring a local DJ, light refreshments, prize baskets, a discussion on musical collaboration, and post-performance connection on the dance floor. For questions about ticket pricing, contact us at info@fermataballetcollective.com.