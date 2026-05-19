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Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof

Experience the magic of "Fiddler on the Roof"! Join us for a stunning live performance of this beloved musical classic. Featuring a full orchestra, powerful vocals, and a heartwarming story of family, tradition, and change. This unforgettable show promises laughter, tears, and iconic songs. Don't miss this memorable theatrical event!

North Eugene High School
$8-$12
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 23, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Eugene Theater and Film Company
Thomas_a@4j.lane.edu
https://www.northeugenetheater.com/
North Eugene High School
250 Silver Lane
Eugene, Oregon 97404
541-790-4500
samson_a@4j.lane.edu
https://nehs.4j.lane.edu/32892_2