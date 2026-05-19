Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof
Experience the magic of "Fiddler on the Roof"! Join us for a stunning live performance of this beloved musical classic. Featuring a full orchestra, powerful vocals, and a heartwarming story of family, tradition, and change. This unforgettable show promises laughter, tears, and iconic songs. Don't miss this memorable theatrical event!
North Eugene High School
$8-$12
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Eugene Theater and Film Company
Thomas_a@4j.lane.edu
North Eugene High School
250 Silver LaneEugene, Oregon 97404
541-790-4500
samson_a@4j.lane.edu