Eugene, OR – Fiesta Cultural returns to the First Friday ArtWalk! This free, family-friendly, multicultural event is on September 4th, 2026, from 5:30pm-10:00pm at the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) in downtown Eugene. Start your self-guided ArtWalk at the Farmers Market Pavilion, where you can pick up your ArtWalk Guide, shop the Artist Marketplace, and check out all the Fiesta Cultural event activities before exploring the many galleries and arts venues of Downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is from 5:30pm-8:00pm and is always free. Fiesta Cultural programming continues at the Farmers Market Pavilion until 10:00pm.

Con cultura, con corazón y orgullo, Fiesta Cultural is a celebration of the diverse cultures, traditions and expressions across Latin America. This event is an ongoing commitment to honor cultural heritage, where we foster belonging and create spaces where our communities can be celebrated. Culture is community, and community is our strength. Enjoy live music, dance performances, a multicultural artisan marketplace, hands-on family activities and workshops, local food carts and refreshing drinks. Fiesta Cultural at the First Friday ArtWalk is produced in partnership with the Fiesta Cultural Curation Committee, City of Eugene Cultural Services, and Lane Arts Council.

For complete event details, including venue installation and exhibition descriptions, click here.

Special thanks to Fiesta Cultural event sponsors: Jordan Schnitzer Museum, G Street Integrated Health, and La Que Buena Radio. The First Friday ArtWalk is supported in part by the Oregon Arts Commission.