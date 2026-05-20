Final Cut: An Interactive Murder Mystery

By Susan Haley

Directed by: Jillian Alden, Casper Oliver

Performances:

Friday, May 22nd at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 23rd at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Note: Final Cut includes mature themes, strong language, and staged violence/murder.

About the Show

Director Eddie Cheek is looking for backers for his new movie, THE ZOMBIE WAS AN ALIEN, so he’s throwing a gala shindig for interested parties. Final Cut is an interactive murder mystery party where the audience members are gala attendees who will be encouraged to dress up, have fun, and talk to audience and actors alike in order to understand the full story and solve the mystery. As the evening progresses, the betrayal, affairs, Hollywood drama, and murders unfold in front of the audience, who is tasked with paying attention, asking questions, and discovering Who-Done-It!

The event is themed as a 1950s Hollywood investors gala, and audience members are strongly encouraged to dress for the theme! Come in your best (or favorite) 50s getup to really immerse yourself in the fun.

Even better, proceeds from your tickets purchased go directly to our Next Stage fund, expanding and improving the theater’s capacity to better serve the community in more versatile ways. Come be a part of ACT history!

