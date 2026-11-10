First Baptist Church of Eugene's 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving
First Baptist Church of Eugene's 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving
First Baptist Church of Eugene (First B) invites all members of the Eugene, Springfield, and surrounding communities to gather for a free Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, November 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Now in its third year, the Community Thanksgiving event is designed to ensure that every individual and family in the local area has a warm meal and a welcoming community to celebrate the holiday with.
Event Details:
What: 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal
When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church of Eugene, 3550 Fox Meadow Rd, Eugene, OR 97401
Cost: Free and open to all
Attendees will enjoy a traditional holiday meal featuring ham, side dishes, and desserts. In addition to the meal, fun activities will be available for kids, making it a warm and engaging event for the whole family.
For more information about the event, please visit FBCEugene.com.