First Baptist Church of Eugene's 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving

First Baptist Church of Eugene (First B) invites all members of the Eugene, Springfield, and surrounding communities to gather for a free Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, November 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Now in its third year, the Community Thanksgiving event is designed to ensure that every individual and family in the local area has a warm meal and a welcoming community to celebrate the holiday with.

Event Details:

What: 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Eugene, 3550 Fox Meadow Rd, Eugene, OR 97401

Cost: Free and open to all

Attendees will enjoy a traditional holiday meal featuring ham, side dishes, and desserts. In addition to the meal, fun activities will be available for kids, making it a warm and engaging event for the whole family.

For more information about the event, please visit FBCEugene.com.