Florence Kite Festival

This vibrant celebration is entirely FREE to the public and promises to transform the oceanfront horizon into a massive, living art gallery. Attendees will be treated to the incredible sights of numerous giant, whimsical kites taking flight daily and expertly maneuvered by professional kite flyers from around the Pacific Northwest.

Beyond the breathtaking aerial displays, the festival will feature a lineup of entertainment and activities, including:



Live Music: Daily. Exact times and groups to be listed on Driftwood’s Facebook Page.

Daily. Exact times and groups to be listed on Driftwood’s Facebook Page. Artisan Vendors: Showcasing unique, locally crafted goods and art from 11am-5pm daily above the Surfside Bistro in the conference center. Look for vendor signs.

Showcasing unique, locally crafted goods and art from 11am-5pm daily above the Surfside Bistro in the conference center. Look for vendor signs. Food Vendor: Serving up delicious house-smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches with refreshments by Driftwood’s own Surfside Bistro as well as unveiling their new menu selections from 8am-9pm daily.

Serving up delicious house-smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches with refreshments by Driftwood’s own Surfside Bistro as well as unveiling their new menu selections from 8am-9pm daily. Special Kid Sand Sled Demo: Hosted by Florence’s Sandmaster Park, giving kids a unique chance to experience the thrill of sand sledding down Driftwood’s dunes.

For ease with parking, Three Rivers Casino Resort is offering free parking and shuttle services each day from 12pm-6pm running every half hour.

Monday, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.

