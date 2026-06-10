The Florence Regional Arts Alliance invites the community to its 2nd Saturday event on Saturday, June 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the FRAA Art Gallery, 120 Maple Street in Historic Old Town Florence.

This special event features a Siuslaw High School Student Art Project Fundraiser benefiting the Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Visitors can purchase original artwork created by local students, with proceeds supporting OCHS. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet adoptable animals from the Humane Society.

The afternoon will also showcase the work of featured fiber artist Maggie Bagon, whose hand-spun wool creations are inspired by natural dyes and coastal beauty. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine, and refreshments while exploring local art and meeting fellow community members.

For more information, visit FRAA Oregon or call 541-997-4435. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

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