Focus on Hope Luncheon in Portland

Be in the room where hope happens and join the Dougy Center at the Focus on Hope Luncheon for an inspiring afternoon dedicated to supporting children, teens, and families who are grieving. Each year, Dougy Center serves thousands of families through grief support groups and resources, all at no cost.

This year, Dougy Center is thrilled to welcome best-selling writer Kelly Cervantes and her husband, acclaimed actor Miguel Cervantes, as featured guests. Miguel is celebrated for his acclaimed eight-year portrayal of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway and in Chicago, and Kelly is a best-selling author, speaker, and advocate whose work explores grief, resilience, caregiving, and healing.