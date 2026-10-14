FREE Family Fun! Kairos Harvest Fest – October 24!
FREE Family Fun! Kairos Harvest Fest – October 24!
Join Kairos for a fun-filled afternoon celebrating fall with the Eugene-Springfield community!
Enjoy carnival games, pumpkin decorating (take your pumpkin home!), crafts, mask making, a friendly llama, visits with therapy dogs, food, hot cocoa, and much more!
📅 Saturday, October 24, 2026
⏰ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
📍 Kairos Lane Services, 1748 W. 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
🎟️ FREE and open to the community!
Come enjoy an afternoon of family fun and learn more about how Kairos supports the mental health and well-being of youth and young adults across Oregon.
Bring your family, invite your friends, and celebrate fall with us!
Kairos Lane Services
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kairos
541-237-4146
scott.rogers@kairosnw.org
Artist Group Info
scott.rogers@kairosnw.org
Kairos Lane Services
1748 W. 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97405
541-237-4146
scott.rogers@kairosnw.org