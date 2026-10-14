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FREE Family Fun! Kairos Harvest Fest – October 24!

FREE Family Fun! Kairos Harvest Fest – October 24!

Join Kairos for a fun-filled afternoon celebrating fall with the Eugene-Springfield community!

Enjoy carnival games, pumpkin decorating (take your pumpkin home!), crafts, mask making, a friendly llama, visits with therapy dogs, food, hot cocoa, and much more!

📅 Saturday, October 24, 2026

⏰ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 Kairos Lane Services, 1748 W. 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR

🎟️ FREE and open to the community!

Come enjoy an afternoon of family fun and learn more about how Kairos supports the mental health and well-being of youth and young adults across Oregon.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and celebrate fall with us!

Kairos Lane Services
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kairos
541-237-4146
scott.rogers@kairosnw.org
Kairos

Artist Group Info

scott.rogers@kairosnw.org
Kairos Lane Services
1748 W. 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-237-4146
scott.rogers@kairosnw.org
https://www.kairosnw.org/