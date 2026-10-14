FREE Family Fun! Kairos Harvest Fest – October 24!

Join Kairos for a fun-filled afternoon celebrating fall with the Eugene-Springfield community!

Enjoy carnival games, pumpkin decorating (take your pumpkin home!), crafts, mask making, a friendly llama, visits with therapy dogs, food, hot cocoa, and much more!

📅 Saturday, October 24, 2026

⏰ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 Kairos Lane Services, 1748 W. 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR

🎟️ FREE and open to the community!

Come enjoy an afternoon of family fun and learn more about how Kairos supports the mental health and well-being of youth and young adults across Oregon.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and celebrate fall with us!