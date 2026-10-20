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Freedom Fund 2026 - Community, Showing Up!

Freedom Fund 2026 - Community, Showing Up!

Freedom Fund Celebration is the Linn Benton NAACP Branch's most important fundraiser of the year. The evening included a Dinner Buffet, No-Host Bar, Program and Awards. Live Music features soulful sounds from the PDX Soul Collective. DJ Dokkaebi will close the evening with dancing.

Linn County Expo Center
$35-95
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Linn Benton NAACP Branch
541-829-3023
info@linnbentonnaacp.com
https://linnbentonnaacp.com/

Artist Group Info

medialinnbentonnaacp@gmail.com
Linn County Expo Center
3700 Knox Butte Rd E
Albany, Oregon 97322
(541) 926-4314
events.fairexpo@co.linn.or.us
https://www.lcfairexpo.com/