Freedom Fund 2026 - Community, Showing Up!
Freedom Fund 2026 - Community, Showing Up!
Freedom Fund Celebration is the Linn Benton NAACP Branch's most important fundraiser of the year. The evening included a Dinner Buffet, No-Host Bar, Program and Awards. Live Music features soulful sounds from the PDX Soul Collective. DJ Dokkaebi will close the evening with dancing.
Linn County Expo Center
$35-95
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Linn Benton NAACP Branch
541-829-3023
info@linnbentonnaacp.com
Artist Group Info
medialinnbentonnaacp@gmail.com
Linn County Expo Center
3700 Knox Butte Rd EAlbany, Oregon 97322
(541) 926-4314
events.fairexpo@co.linn.or.us