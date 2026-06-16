Freedom to Thrive, Freedom to Shine Juneteenth Event

B.L.A.Q. Youth invites the community to join the 2026 Juneteenth Gathering on Friday, June

19, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene.

This free, family-friendly event honors the history and significance of Juneteenth while celebrating Black culture, achievement, and community.

This year’s theme, “Freedom to Thrive, Freedom to Shine,” draws inspiration from the official Juneteenth flag. The flag’s star symbolizes freedom and the enduring contributions of Black Americans, while the horizon represents new possibilities and an ever-expanding future. Together, these symbols reflect the spirit of Juneteenth and our collective commitment to creating communities where Black individuals, families, and future generations have the opportunity not only to be free, but to thrive and shine.

Attendees can enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment, cultural performances, food vendors, community resources, youth activities, and opportunities for connection and celebration. The event will feature Brian Sims & Friends, youth performers from H.O.N.E.Y., Inc., and headlining artist Mz. Etta of Portland, whose powerful blend of soul, blues, and storytelling has made her a beloved performer throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Event Details- 2026 Juneteenth Gathering- Friday, June 19, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Farmers Market Pavilion

85 E. 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR

Free and open to the public.