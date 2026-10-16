Fresh Cider Pressing + Last Tuesday Market!
Fresh Cider Pressing + Last Tuesday Market!
At our last Tuesday Market of the year, Morganics Farm will be pressing apple cider! Stop by for a fresh taste of fall 🍎
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Artist Group Info
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
85 E 8th AveEugene, Oregon 97401
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org