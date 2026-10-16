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Fresh Cider Pressing + Last Tuesday Market!

Fresh Cider Pressing + Last Tuesday Market!

At our last Tuesday Market of the year, Morganics Farm will be pressing apple cider! Stop by for a fresh taste of fall 🍎

Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org

Artist Group Info

orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
85 E 8th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97401
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Farmers-Market-Pavilion-and-Plaza-164