Friends, Fam, and Fermata

On Sunday, Nov. 29th check out our matinee at 1 pm. We invite Friends, Fam, & Fermata, a community-focused matinee show designed to make the work more accessible and expand our reach with sliding-scale admission. Audiences of all ages may gather to experience dance, connect with local artists, converse in a Q & A, and celebrate the community that is the foundation of Fermata.

Across the weekend, Fall Works 2026 highlights finished and in-process works by local choreographers, dancers, and composers, celebrating the artistry of collaboration and experimentation. From unfolding ideas to fully realized choreography, the works by FBC resident artists and guest collaborators explore the ways our individual and collective experiences shape the art we make. Together, the weekend reflects our Collective’s commitment to creating spaces where artists and audiences can gather, thrive, exchange ideas, and experience dance.